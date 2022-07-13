ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats aim to restore abortion access

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democrats in Congress have introduced a slew of new legislation to try to restore access to abortion nationwide and protect access to contraception, as Conservative states eye restrictions beyond abortion.

Republicans on Capitol Hill deny that new abortion restrictions put women’s lives in danger.

“Every state abortion law triggered by overturning Roe includes an exception to save the life of the mother,” said Kansas Senator Rodger Marshall.

But Democrats, like Senator Patty Murray, say the new legal uncertainty is putting women in danger as health care providers try to avoid breaking the law.

“Some have already been instructed to observe patients until they have unstable vital signs before acting. That is absolutely barbaric,” she said.

Democrats vow to fight to re-instate abortion rights by passing an updated version of the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House.

“Next, the Senate must act and we should not let filibuster rules stand in the way,” said State Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).

Because it’s unlikely Democrats have enough support to change the rules in the Senate, they plan to call for unanimous consent on a bill to protect women who travel out of state for an abortion. Republicans are likely to block the measure.

Democrats also have several bills aimed at protecting access to contraception, something Marshall says is unnecessary.

“Here’s the myth, Republicans want to end contraception and family planning. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Marshall said.

But Democrats fear that state efforts to ban abortion from the moment of fertilization could result in outlawing emergency contraceptives, IUDs and IVF.

MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Possible Pick of Anti-Abortion Judge Outrages Left (1)

Two Kentucky Democrats say Biden plans conservative nominee for trial seat. Expected vacancy opens on Kentucky district court covering Lexington, Frankfort. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he was completely blindsided by White House plans to nominate anti-abortion Republican Chad Meredith to a federal trial court seat in his state. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How gestational age plays a role in abortion laws

The abortion bans taking effect after the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade vary greatly in how they define when a pregnancy can be ended.Some laws prohibit abortion at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat" while others restrict abortion at 15, 22 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means determining how far along someone is in pregnancy — gestational age — has become more important, because there is a smaller window of time to secure the procedure in about half of the states in the U.S.Here's a look at how gestational age is determined and how states...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
