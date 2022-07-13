ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

What role does an MRI scan play in colon cancer diagnosis?

By Rachel Ann Tee-Melegrito
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral tests are available to help diagnose colon cancer. While imaging tests, such as MRI, are a beneficial tool, they alone cannot diagnose colon cancer. A doctor typically recommends an MRI after a colon cancer diagnosis. An MRI is useful for determining the location and size of the cancer and whether...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
The Independent

Bowel cancer: Dr Hilary explains what to look out for in your poo

Dr Hilary Jones spoke about a campaign to break the “poo taboo” as he discussed symptoms of bowel cancer following the death of Dame Deborah James.The blogger, broadcaster and former teacher passed away on Tuesday evening after receiving end-of-life care for the disease, having raised millions for cancer research and breaking the stigma around it in recent years.Speaking on GMB, Dr Jones warned to look out for blood in your poo, or a change in bowel habits and explained that “early diagnosis saves lives”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Staging#Americans
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy