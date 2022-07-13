Washington Nationals Select the Contract of Tyler Clippard

For years now, when describing the Baltimore Orioles, sportswriters have turned to a usual merry-go-round of epithets: “lowly,” “sorry,” “woeful,” etc. These 2022 Orioles are none of the above. They are still the “last place Orioles” (for now), but one series removed from the All Star Break, the ballclub sits a game over .500, at 45-44. They have their longest win streak, at 10 games, since Cal Ripken Jr. handled the corner, and they’re winning games in a variety of ways. During the streak, Baltimore is pitching to the tune of a 3.17 ERA (second-best in the bigs) and hitting at an insane .366 clip with two outs and runners in scoring position.

