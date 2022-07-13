ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals Select the Contract of Tyler Clippard

By Nationals Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard and placed right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey on the 60-day Injured List right UCL sprain on Wednesday. Nationals President of Baseball...

numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman not in Baltimore's lineup Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rutschman is being replaced behind the plate by Robinson Chirinos versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. In 176 plate appearances this season, Rutschman has a .210 batting average with a .684 OPS, 4 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
InsideHook

Wait a Second — Are the Orioles Good at Baseball Again?

For years now, when describing the Baltimore Orioles, sportswriters have turned to a usual merry-go-round of epithets: “lowly,” “sorry,” “woeful,” etc. These 2022 Orioles are none of the above. They are still the “last place Orioles” (for now), but one series removed from the All Star Break, the ballclub sits a game over .500, at 45-44. They have their longest win streak, at 10 games, since Cal Ripken Jr. handled the corner, and they’re winning games in a variety of ways. During the streak, Baltimore is pitching to the tune of a 3.17 ERA (second-best in the bigs) and hitting at an insane .366 clip with two outs and runners in scoring position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA

