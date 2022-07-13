ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Vatrano agrees to three-year contract with Ducks

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article28-year-old forward was traded to Rangers by Panthers last season. Frank Vatrano agreed to a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers last season, including 13 points (eight...

www.nhl.com

