Fort Drum could be selected for a new military installation that could add another 3,000 soldiers and dozens more civilian jobs. Fort Drum is competing for the Army’s new Multi-Domain Task Force — or MDTF, a strategy to deal with the national security threat from China and Russia. Advocate Drum is organizing a letter-writing campaign in support of Fort Drum getting the MDTF.

FORT DRUM, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO