The Ducks have signed defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to a three-year entry-level contract. Mintyukov, 18 (11/25/03), led the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring with 17-45=62 points and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 games during the 2021-22 season. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (10th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Mintyukov was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team last season after ranking third among OHL defensemen in points, fifth in goals, sixth in assists and tied for eighth in shots (177).

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO