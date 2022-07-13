ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

California man sentenced to two terms of life in prison after killing his mother and brother

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole after fatally shooting his mother and brother in 2015.

According to a news release from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, on Nov. 11, 2015, El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rocky Ridge Road to a report of a possible double homicide. The 911 caller, Brook Warner, reportedly told dispatchers that her husband had not returned home after visiting his mother, Sandra Wallace.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Warner told dispatchers that "when she arrived looking for him, her brother-in-law, Milo Wallace, had pulled a gun out and pointed it in her face." Warner was reportedly able to subdue him until authorities arrived and brought him into custody.

Upon further investigation, deputies found 71-year-old Sandra Wallace deceased in her bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the D.A.’s Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Wallace was reportedly located in the back of the property and had suffered two fatal gunshot wounds.

Nearly seven years after the incident, on May 24, 2022, Milo Wallace was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder of his mother and brother, as well as the attempted murder of Warner.

On June 20, Wallace was officially sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional term of 67 years to life, according to the D.A.’s Office.

