Lithium comes from spodumene ore via hard rock mining or from metallic brines stored in man-made ponds in the high deserts around the world, South America primarily. If brine is the source material, water has been pumped into the earth, usually in a very remote location, to create a brine that is captured in storage ponds. Natural evaporation over 18-24 months results in lithium carbonate. Lithium carbonate can be chemically converted into lithium hydroxide.

