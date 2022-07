BAY CITY, MI — For Chloë Cerva, owner of Pretzel Prize, baking and running a small business is more than a source of income; it’s a source of happiness. “It gives me so much joy and warmth just sharing food with people and seeing how excited they get,” said Cerva, 32, who brought her hand-rolled soft pretzel business to Bay City last year. “For me, it’s like an art. I try to make each box of pretzels beautiful.”

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO