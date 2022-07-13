ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Patina Miller Snubbed Of An Emmy Nomination For ‘Raising Kanan’?

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Next up in awards season will be the Emmys, honoring excellence when it comes to television and the ones who make it entertaining.

The 2022 nominations were just announced, and with a handful of major wins — shoutout to Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary ! — there was also a fair share of disappointment in the form of snubs and shut-outs. One standout amongst the forgotten was STARZ’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan and its stellar leading performance from Broadway star Patina Miller.

Showrunner Sascha Penn recently spoke on the subject in a longwinded post on social media that made it very clear that he feels the Emmys got it wrong by overlooking, in his words, “the best actress on TV right now.”

“Salute to all the Emmy award nominees. But I can’t help but point out that the work being done on RAISING KANAN and shows like it, is also worthy of this kind of recognition,” Penn started off his caption by stating, going on to add, “And yet our cast remains criminally overlooked by virtually ever awards organization.”

Further in his post is where he makes the bold assertion about Miller’s acting skills while also calling out the industry for not practicing what it preaches, writing, “Am I biased? Hell yeah. But I’m also not an idiot. PATINA MILLER is the best actress on TV right now. Period. Our industry gives a lot of lip service to progress, but these nominations tell us how far we have to go. And while I’d love to just write all this off to business as usual, I can’t. This sh*t matter. It really does.”

While Miller’s performance as ’90s NYC queen pen Raquel “Raq” Thomas will definitely have you thinking it’s a biopic rather than fiction, the “Lead Actress” nominees this year show some seriously strong competitors, including Laura Linney in Ozark and expected winner Zendaya for her powerful portrayal of teen drug addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria .

Did Patina Miller deserve to be nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards for her role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan ? See what others are saying on social media below, and sound off with your own thoughts:

1. Patina Miller is doing the lord’s work. If she’s not nominated for an Emmy there’s no tv justice.

via @rodrigosworld81

2. Listen just give Patina Miller her Enmy for this role! We don’t even need nobody else nominated

via @KINGME007

3. Patina Miller needs an Emmy nomination stat for her work on POWER Book III

via @Mario_Demiuex

4. Now Patina is a talent and Roc is an entertaining character but come on ni…

via @meezy3000

5. Patina Miller definitely deserved an Emmy nomination for Raising Kanan.

via @everybdylovesjp

6. Patina Miller not nominated for an Emmy I can’t take them serious lol

via @__DbeJp

7. She’s not even the best on the show. Jukebox EATS EVERY EPISODE.

via @MelechThomas

8. Patina Miller deserved a nomination for leading actress. It’s just… So annoying that the Emmys clearly has a discrimination towards certain type of shows considering both Power and Snowfall are HUGE and there are 0 nominations.

via @DannyHikari

9. Patina Miller & Damson Idris deserved Emmy nominations as well……

via @VGeorgeSmith

10. Love hearing those Emmy nominations today but I will reiterate that Patina Miller should have gotten one for her role as Raq on Power: Raising Kanan. Legitimately one of the best performances on a show in years.

via @Zoetic5D

