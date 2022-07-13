Tyler City Council approves engineering contract for new traffic signal

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? You need to meet Sasha. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sasha weighs about 40 pounds and is totally vetted. Sasha would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Sasha will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sasha, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO