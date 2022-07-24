ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsford raises $866,000 in second quarter, boosting cash on hand to nearly $2.5 million

By Sean Golonka
 2 days ago
Congressman Steve Horsford, (D-NV-04) speaks during Hispanics in Politics breakfast in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent)

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford raised more than $866,000 during the second quarter, and will report nearly $2.5 million in cash on hand entering July, his campaign told The Nevada Independent Wednesday.

Following Horsford’s strongest fundraising quarter of the election cycle so far, his campaign announced on Tuesday that it was launching a half-million dollar advertising campaign that will stretch into the fall with a specific focus on Congressional District 4’s Latino electorate.

The new ads, which will run in both English and Spanish, highlight Horsford’s history growing up in Nevada and his tenure at the helm of the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.

The major investment in television and digital ads comes as Horsford faces a competitive general election challenge from veteran and insurance firm owner Sam Peters, who won the Republican nomination last month.

The Cook Political Report rates the race a “toss-up,” as Horsford contends with high inflation and President Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings, despite Democrats’ significant 9.8-point voter registration advantage over Republicans in the district.

As of late May, Horsford had raised nearly $2 million more than Peters. Additional details on both candidates’ fundraising efforts during the second quarter are expected with the release of their next quarterly campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), due July 15.

Wuzafuz
11d ago

Another example of desperate democrats. You can bet these are not grass roots campaign money.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Campaign Finance#Election Local#Democrats#Politics#Democratic#Latino#Republicans
