ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

1,000 to 2,000 Carp Killed In Albert Lea - How? Herpies

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found...

k102.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Dodge County Fair - Jersey Jo's

(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Fair is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. ABC 6 News reporter Conner Nuckols was in Kasson and caught up with one of the food vendors at the fair Jersey Jo's.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea Seed House acquires Blue River Organic Seed

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday morning, Albert Lea Seed House announced its acquisition of Blue River Organic Seed. The friendly competition between the companies has been ongoing since the beginning. Over the past year, the seed house was negotiating as Blue River was put up for sale under the Farmer's...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Dodge County Free Fair celebrates 165th year

(ABC 6 News) - There's no place to be in the summer than at the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year with tons of fun activities for the family. This year, the grandstand will be host to bull riding, open stock car races, semi-truck, tractor, pick-up pulls and on Saturday for the DC championship demolition derby.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Lea, MN
Pets & Animals
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Albert Lea, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carp#Herpes#Https
KIMT

Man 33, arrested for stealing enclosed trailer in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday for stealing an enclosed utility trailer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 9 p.m. at 19th St. NW. and the 4800 block NW. Authorities were told the suspect vehicle was going towards Byron and it...
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
KEYC

Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KROC News

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
nomadlawyer.org

Mason City: Top Rated 7 best Budget restaurant in Mason City, Iowa

If you have never been to Mason City, Texas, you are missing out on a great city. If you are looking to find a fun place to go, then this is the article for you! Mason City is located in the state of Texas, in the southwestern United States. It has an estimated population of 27,338 as of the 2020 census, down from 29,172 at the 2000 census. In addition to being the county seat of Cerro Gordo County, Mason City is part of the larger Micropolitan Statistical Area that includes Worth and Cerro Gordo counties.
MASON CITY, IA
Bring Me The News

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. According to the Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea, the Minnesota DNR pathology lab confirmed the deaths were caused by the koi herpes virus (KHV), which is a common carp-specific virus that doesn't impact humans or other fish species.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday. The Fire Department says a natural gas line was punctured by a person digging a hole to set up a fence. Firefighters used a special clamp to control the leak and turned the situation over to Minnesota energy.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man. Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy