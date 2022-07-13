ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Summer League Final: Milwaukee Keeps Minnesota At Bay

By Mitchell Maurer
Brew Hoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks (Las Vegas edition) played a basketball game today against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and while it lacked the weirdness of Monday’s tilt against Boston it was still jam-packed with action as the Bucks took home an 87-75 victory. The summertime Bucks got off to a sloppy...

