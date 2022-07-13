Bucks vs. Timberwolves Summer League Final: Milwaukee Keeps Minnesota At Bay

Las Vegas, NV- The Charlotte Hornets came into Saturday's contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 2-2 record in Summer League action. We saw some really positive things from some of the Hornets' developmental players over the week in the desert. LJ Figueroa and Ty-Shon Alexander started off the week very strong with stellar play on both sides of the floor, making a case that one of them may deserve a two-way contract for the upcoming NBA season. Figueroa's defensive chops were very impressive, he always seemed to be around the ball and making life difficult for the opposing offense. Alexander flashed some impressive shot-making from three and looked very comfortable operating as the ball-handler in spread pick and rolls. Brady Manek was another Hornet who showed some postive attributes for the team. He is known as a three-point specialist but flashed the ability to be more than that. Some timely cuts to the basket and excellent passing from Manek could push a NBA team to give him a chance this season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO