3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pacoima

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday evening, July 15, in the city of Lancaster leaving one adult hospitalized and a child airlifted to Children’s Hospital. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a traffic collision...
1 person seriously injured after a head-on crash in Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a two-vehicle accident Thursday in Palmdale. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Avenue M near 50th Street East at 11:49 p.m. after getting reports of a head-on crash [...]
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene late Friday night in the city of Lancaster. Los… Read more "Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster"
1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck near Watts (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died and two others were injured after a traffic collision near Watts. As per the initial information, the seven-vehicle pile-up took place in the 11600 block of S. Central Avenue near the 105 freeway [...]
A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas around 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa. When the woman stepped out […]
Vehicle Accident near Weldon Canyon Road Left Michael Branch, Veronda Gladney Arrested. According to reports, the incident occurred on July 2, around 3:40 am. Starnes was riding in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator that was driven by her mother, 28-year-old Veronda Gladney. Her mother’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael Branch was also in the car. For reasons currently unknown, Starnes fell out of the vehicle, through a broken back window, and landed on the highway.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An innocent driver was killed Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles when a suspect crashed their vehicle while fleeing a police pursuit, authorities said. The pursuit ended in a seven-vehicle crash in the Watts neighborhood near a freeway's off-ramp when the car crashed into several...
LOS ANGELES – Two teenagers are in the hospital Friday following a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with a man being killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles. Alexis Covarrubias, 37, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Covarrubias...
First published in the July 9 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Authorities on Tuesday identified three men, including a Burbank resident, who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winnetka over the weekend that injured six other people. The crash, apparently involving excessive speed, was reported around 9 p.m....
A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday. . The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department...
Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the parking garage at the “Avana on Wilshire” apartments early Friday morning. The shooting… Read more "Woman Found Shot in Parking Garage in Koreatown"
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed after a reported stolen Kia Sportage crashed in South Los Angeles following a pursuit. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, near the Century (105) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in Orange County, according to authorities, and the man police believe is responsible was killed after a standoff. The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the 76 gas...
When fire crews arrived, they witnessed heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story commercial building and one of its garage areas, prompting the second-alarm response, Long Beach Fire Cpt. Jack Crabtree said.
The post Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze in West Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
INGLEWOOD – A man was found dead in the lake at the entrance of SoFi Stadium on July 6 and has yet to publicly identified by the medical examiner’s office. “Yes, the decedent has been identified,” said Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer for the Medical Examiner’s office.
After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting.
Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name.
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed and another injured in East Los Angeles Thursday. It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Gleason Avenue. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and another was taken...
