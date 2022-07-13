ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 13 AM Edition) 01:49

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 13300 block of West Paxton Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two were said to be in serious condition. The other person was in fair condition, the LAFD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

