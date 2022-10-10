Best College Football Betting Sites | CFB Sportsbooks Ranked | October 2022

The New York Post ranks the best legal and licensed College Football betting sites in the USA, with a comprehensive guide to the best online sportsbooks for your college football wagers.

BetMGM is a superb all-around College Football betting site. It offers a wealth of betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each College Football game, plus plenty of exciting futures markets and live betting options.

The desktop site is a pleasure to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. This sportsbook should appeal to all College Football bettors.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓



FanDuel has emerged as the most popular College Football sportsbook in many different legal betting states. That is largely down to the appealing bonuses it offers. There is a generous $1,000 risk-free bet bonus for new customers, which you can use on an College Football game, and then you will benefit from a busy program of ongoing College Football promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts and parlay insurance.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top College Football betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real College Football football betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top College Football sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous College Football betting odds, large bonuses and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers, because its maximum payouts are high, but casual College Football bettors should also enjoy betting on the College Football at Caesars Sportsbook.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/54/5✓



PointsBet provides a significantly larger selection of betting options than any other College Football betting site. You will find more than a hundred fixed-odds markets on each game, plus a single-game parlay builder that allows you to create your own wagers.

It also offers PointsBetting, which is very similar to financial spread betting in that your profit or loss is not fixed. This opens up lots more exciting wagering possibilities, while you can also find a load of futures betting and live betting options. PointsBet is a great choice for anyone seeking variety.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on College Football games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out in a neat and effective fashion, and you can place live bets quickly and easily.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props and player props. This is another great College Football betting site.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

Play Gun Lake may not be one of the bigger names in the industry, but it definitely is worth checking out. Bringing a fresh and attractive interface that is user-friendly and makes it easy to navigate for your College Football betting leisure.

They provide exciting customer promos throughout the year on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts are consistently being promoted, giving a more unique approach to making your NCAAF bets.

Their mobile app has good reviews, a reflection of an easy-to-use app that has plenty to offer. With a fantastic deposit offer to get your account started, now is as good a time as any to download the app and start making your College Football bets.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓2/55/5✓

bet365 is the world’s most popular online sports betting site. It is a specialist in European sports, but it also has a very impressive College Football betting section. It is also one of the best sites for live College Football wagering, and it offers a great live tracking feature which not many sportsbooks do. bet365 would rate higher in our rankings if they were legal across more states. The lack of state coverage is a limiting factor, but don’t be fooled, bet365 is still a very strong College Football sportsbook.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/54/5✓

WynnBET focuses predominantly on College Football fans that want to place bets via their mobile devices. It offers a sophisticated sports betting app in several states, replete with a user-friendly interface, some great odds boosts and a large risk-free welcome bonus.

WynnBET covers fewer sports than most of its rivals, but it has a vibrant College Football betting section. There’s ample in game statistics available, and great futures markets available for all sorts of bets on the College Football.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/54/5✓

SI Sportsbook is a stylish, modern College Football betting site with great odds boosts, a highly-rated mobile app and lots of attractive bonuses.

They provide customers with an abundance of College Football stats on each game, which helps you make educated wagering decisions. SI Sportsbook has not been in the online sports betting game for a very long time, so we expect them to climb up our rankings in the future.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/54/5✓

SugarHouse Sportsbook offers great College Football bonuses, a lucrative loyalty program and plenty of College Football markets for you to get stuck into.

It covers more sports than most of rival online sportsbooks, provides hundreds of betting options on big games and its odds are competitive. It also has great customer service, live streaming and a reputation for delivering very quick payouts.

Legal in just a handful of states, SugarHouse’s range is a limiting factor in our list, but there’s still plenty to enjoy.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

One of the newer faces in online sports betting, Borgata is a great choice to place your College Football wagers. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Given Borgata uses the same sportsbook as BetMGM, you’ll find similar College Football markets that you would there. Their game lines are released early, with fantastic parlay options and futures markets.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/54/5✓

Fubo Sportsbook offers a wide range of College Football betting options, covering every single College Football game. You can find a long list of markets, which includes main lines, alternative odds, multiple point spreads, and a lot of parlays.

Fubo Sportsbook signed a multi-year deal with the New York Jets in September 2021, becoming the official Sports Betting partner of the franchise. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2022-23 College Football season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium.

Their live streaming is one of the best of any sportsbook out there. Given their expertise in covering live sports, this comes as no surprise. Their new customer offer is superb, combining their fantastic sportsbook with their top of the range sports streaming service.

If you’re new to sports betting, and you’re unaware of what live betting is, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress.



Also known as in-play betting, live betting is especially effective in College Football betting, given the length, duration of College Football games and the constantly changing score lines.

Most of the very best online College Football betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for College Football live betting, with consistently updating odds and lines which allows you to place your bets during the best College Football games.

All of the College Football betting sites in this piece will offer welcome bonuses and promotions to bettors of all sports. The best College Football sportsbooks that spend the most on advertising and partnerships, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, tend to come out top when it comes to fan interactions with these offers.

Usually, for the big games and events in the College Football, you can expect to see an enhanced odds offer from the best sportsbooks. The biggest contests and occasions will attract the best offers, such as opening weekend, or most obviously, the national championship.

There are also other existing customer College Football betting offers available on regular season weekends. These come in the form of Parlay bonuses, same game parlay insurance and plenty more. Often there are promotions centered around the biggest games that weekend, with the top-ranked teams involved.

The game of College Football betting has changed significantly with the advances in statistics, coverage and the developments in sports betting. Gone are the days of just betting on Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets.

Naturally, bettors want to be able to stake on a wide range of markets. The College Football betting sites that offer the most markets and unique wagers stand out in our rankings, providing more markets for you to bet on.

All the College Football betting sites in this piece will offer the standard, Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets, and most will offer methods of victory bets. Player props such as passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, quarter by quarter betting and top futures markets will only be offered by the best College Football betting sites

Given the similarity of College Football game lines and spread markets, it’s important to get the best odds on your wagers. You should be offered competitive College Football odds when placing College Football bets.

If a sportsbook regularly takes a lot of juice on its lines and provides underwhelming prices on props and moneylines, look elsewhere.

Let’s say Georgia are taking on Florida, if the spread is set at 6.5, sportsbooks will almost always offer odds of -110 on either team.

However, the best sportsbook will give less juice on their bets, meaning you may find odds of -105 for the same bet. This means you will receive more profit should your bet win.

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing your College Football sportsbook, is the new customer offer available. Newcomers can often have difficulty understanding the various bonus offers available, so The Post takes you through some of the most common sign-up offers available.

As with all sign-up offers, it is vital you remember to read through all of the terms and conditions of an offer before signing up to ensure you know exactly how they work before taking advantage of them.

Enhanced odds is a common form of sign-up offer that is used by a wide range of College Football betting sites, with the idea of this offer allowing you to get increased odds on a bet that’s been pre-selected by the sportsbook.

C.J. Stroud to win Heisman Trophy Normal Odds +400 C.J. Stroud to win Heisman Trophy Boosted Odds +3000

Free bets are one of the sign-up offers you’re likely to come across the most, with College Football betting sites often using them to try and convince people into using their services to bet with.

Simply put, free bets allow you to place a bet on any market of your choice, or pre-selected markets depending on which sportsbook you decide to use, without the risk of losing any money should your bet not be a winner.

Free bets are always great, as they allow you to place riskier bets with higher odds without facing the risk of losing any money should your bet end up not winning.

Please note, some College Football sportsbooks will have wagering and minimum odds requirements for free bets, so it’s important to read the terms and conditions of these offers before placing any bets.

Similar to free bets, risk-free bets are another very common sign-up offer used by College Football betting sites to try and get people to sign up with them and use them for all their betting needs.

To put it simply, a risk-free bet is where your sportsbook refunds your first bet with them should this bet end up losing, with your stake returned to you either in the form of a free bet, or straight-up cash.

If you like the look of the Gators to win their opening day match-up, or fancy Alabama to win it all, some sportsbooks will allow you to place this bet risk-free. If your bet wins, you will be paid out your winnings, but if it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets.

Deposit-match bonuses are also very common, with Caesars and BetRivers both offering this type of promotion. In short, a deposit-match bonus is where your College Football betting site of choice matches the initial deposit you’ve made into your sportsbook account up to a certain amount.

It is important to keep in mind that all sportsbooks will set a maximum amount that they are allowed to give you when it comes to their deposit-match bonus offer.

In general, these types of offers are brilliant, as they allow you to bet with a lot more money than you originally deposited into your account.

Where can I bet on College Football?

Each state has different restrictions when it comes to wagering on College Sports. In New York, bettors are unable to wager on any collegiate sports events taking place in state, or on any college teams from New York. Listed below are the limitations in the states where sports betting is legal.

State Restriction ColoradoNo Prop BettingIllinoisNo wagering on In-State TeamsIndianaNoneIowaNo Prop Bets on Individual AthletesMichiganNoneNevadaNoneNew HampshireNo Prop Bets on In-State teamsNew JerseyNo wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in NJNew YorkNo wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in NYOregonRetail College Football Wagering onlyPennsylvaniaNoneRhode IslandNo wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in RITennesseeNo Live Betting VirginiaNo wagering on in-state teams. No prop or live betting availableWashington DCNo wagering on in-state eventsWest VirginiaNone

Betting on the College Football or any Football event is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on the College Football.

Before you can make any College Football bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on the College Football, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first College Football bets. Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your College Football bet.

There are many different types of College Football bets you can place. The main, most popular bets are on the spread, moneyline and totals market.

Alternative, prop bets are available at the best College Football betting sites. These include passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, and many more.

The money you can make betting on the College Football will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money using a conservative strategy betting on football.