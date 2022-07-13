ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Parents charged with murder, abuse in death of 4-year-old daughter

 4 days ago

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — The parents of a 4-year-old West Virginia girl have been charged with killing her, police said.

Authorities found the girl dead Tuesday morning when responding to a home in Summers County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy said in a statement.

Investigators determined the girl's father, Rusty Weikle, and mother, Rebekah Weikle, were responsible for her death, the statement said.

The couple, both age 30, have been charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death and conspiracy.

Both were being held Wednesday at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don't indicate whether either has an attorney.

Rhonda DeGrafft
3d ago

Does no one see things before they get to that? It saddens me that it had to come to that. Sick horrible people I almost said humans but well they aren't really if they could abuse and as if that weren't bad enough kill a child. It's apparent there wasn't a bond from carrying that poor baby especially for the mom what's wrong with people? There's no answer I don't think that could make me understand. none very sad 😢🤬👎

Debbie Hynds
3d ago

When I see this I ask myself WHY DO PEOPLE EVEN HAVE KIDS??? THEY SHOULD TEAR OUT THE MOMS UTERUS AND ✂️ THE DADS ??? MAKE THEM SUFFER. RIP BABY GIRL GOD HAS YOU IN HEAVEN NO MORE SUFFERING 🙏 💔 😢 ❤️

Marly Duran
3d ago

This happens all too often. I see these cases every day now. Too many people who shouldn't have kids have them and abuse them. Most don't die though, they just continue to suffer. And now, with laws changing, we can expect to see even more of this. It's heartbreaking.

