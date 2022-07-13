ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County seeing increase in COVID cases but nowhere near pandemic's peak

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUOlV_0geo5CQp00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh region continues to deal with COVID cases and a rise in cases. Doctors said even though we are just about back to normal life, the virus is still with us.

According to health experts, it's the variants that are causing this rise in cases. KDKA wanted to ask health experts what this means now and what you can do to protect yourself.

Allegheny County Health Department data shows over the past few months, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Probably related to the BA.4 and .5 variants that have increased in our community over the last couple of weeks," health director Dr. Debra Bogen said.

Much of their data comes from wastewater testing now.

"So the wastewater really (does) reflect well our cases, which I think is important since we no longer have good case data because everyone is testing at home," Bogen said.

It is not the same level as earlier this year when the peak for new cases was 21,000. Last week was only 1,300.

"We have a highly vaccinated community in western Pennsylvania, which I think has really helped. We have treatments now if you get COVID and you're high risk," said AHN Vice Chair of the Primary Care Institute Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher.

Currently about 82% of people in the county 5 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. Doctors said these latest variants do a better job of getting around a person's immunity.

If you have an important event and don't want to miss it, you should still express caution like avoiding tight crowds, limiting time with people exposed and possibly wearing a mask.

"Which I know feels like ancient history and is so not wanted by people," Crawford-Faucher said over Zoom.

The area is also tackling monkeypox. Currently, there are seven cases in the county. Vaccines are available, but due to low supply, only people deemed a high-risk exposure may get it.

"There is a process you go through to receive that vaccine because there is a limited supply at this point," Bogen said.

In both cases, health experts urge there is no need to panic. If you take precautions and practice proper hygiene, that will go a big way in protecting yourself.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

New 988 mental health crisis hotlines launches Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Saturday, 9-8-8 is the new phone number to dial or text for help during a mental health crisis. The three digits will be easier to remember compared to the original 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The line will connect callers to more than 200 crisis call centers nationwide. There are 13 crisis call centers in Pennsylvania. "We hope that using 9-8-8 as a 3-digit immediate access number will be a lot more memorable and will hopefully take some of the stigma, some of the barriers out of reaching out for help for yourself or people you care about,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty

COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable. With a new coronavirus variant called BA.4  detected in Western Pennsylvania, health officials say it is important to take precautions and continue to take care of yourself and those […] The post The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WKBN

New COVID cases very mild, locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than two years after it started, We are seeing yet another resurgence of COVID-19. Cases of a newer variant of the Omicron are being seen around the country and here at home. Doctors with Mercy Health are seeing an uptick, as they’re calling it,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#Hygiene#Kdka#Ahn Vice Chair
CBS Pittsburgh

Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

EMS staffing shortages mean longer wait times for ambulances

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Across the country, sirens are going silent. EMS crews are taking longer to get to calls. Locally, some people have complained about waiting more than an hour for an ambulance.When you call 911, you're hoping an ambulance arrives within minutes, but it's not always the case. "It's been a problem in Beaver County for a while," Debbie Sawinski said. Sawinski had a knee replacement and had some complications when she went home, including her leg swelling up."I was worried that it was a blood clot. It was to the point that I...
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC opens specialty care center in Murrysville

UPMC patients in western Westmoreland County now will have specialists closer to home, following the opening of a specialty center Wednesday afternoon on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. “I live two streets down, so it’s nice to know we’ll have these services so close,” said Dan DeBone, CEO of...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Free concussion, skin cancer screenings offered through UPMC

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —  UPMC will be offering free health care screenings for concussions as well as skin cancer in two events set for July. The “Skin Cancer: Spot It and Stop It” event is geared to provide information on the most common type of skin cancers. It also will focus on the what warning signs to […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local clinics say they're flooded with abortion seekers from Ohio, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two freestanding abortion clinics in the Pittsburgh region say they've been seeing an increase in demand since Roe v. Wade was overturned at the end of June. They say the demand is coming from states like Ohio and West Virginia due to their current abortion laws.Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in East Liberty Thursday afternoon to remind Pennsylvanians that he will do whatever he can to keep abortion legal. Representatives from the center and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say people from neighboring states are flocking to clinics for services which is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pinjnews.org

A fourth person dies in Allegheny County Jail custody

Victor Joseph Zilinek, 39, died Wednesday in the Allegheny County Jail, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, marking the fourth in-custody death this year. Past notifications to the Jail Oversight Board have included details of the circumstances leading to the death and the individual’s age. In the case of this death, the only details provided to the board by Warden Orlando Harper in an email were: “A medical emergency was called for an unresponsive incarcerated individual at the ACJ. The individual was declared deceased by a medical provider at the ACJ.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy