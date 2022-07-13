Allegheny County seeing increase in COVID cases but nowhere near pandemic's peak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh region continues to deal with COVID cases and a rise in cases. Doctors said even though we are just about back to normal life, the virus is still with us.

According to health experts, it's the variants that are causing this rise in cases. KDKA wanted to ask health experts what this means now and what you can do to protect yourself.

Allegheny County Health Department data shows over the past few months, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Probably related to the BA.4 and .5 variants that have increased in our community over the last couple of weeks," health director Dr. Debra Bogen said.

Much of their data comes from wastewater testing now.

"So the wastewater really (does) reflect well our cases, which I think is important since we no longer have good case data because everyone is testing at home," Bogen said.

It is not the same level as earlier this year when the peak for new cases was 21,000. Last week was only 1,300.

"We have a highly vaccinated community in western Pennsylvania, which I think has really helped. We have treatments now if you get COVID and you're high risk," said AHN Vice Chair of the Primary Care Institute Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher.

Currently about 82% of people in the county 5 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. Doctors said these latest variants do a better job of getting around a person's immunity.

If you have an important event and don't want to miss it, you should still express caution like avoiding tight crowds, limiting time with people exposed and possibly wearing a mask.

"Which I know feels like ancient history and is so not wanted by people," Crawford-Faucher said over Zoom.

The area is also tackling monkeypox. Currently, there are seven cases in the county. Vaccines are available, but due to low supply, only people deemed a high-risk exposure may get it.

"There is a process you go through to receive that vaccine because there is a limited supply at this point," Bogen said.

In both cases, health experts urge there is no need to panic. If you take precautions and practice proper hygiene, that will go a big way in protecting yourself.