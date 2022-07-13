BLOCK PARTY at Villages of Murfreesboro

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
Location just down I-65 in Nashville, Opryland makes for a perfect mother-daughter weekend!. It’s always nice to get away for a bit. We love heading out for a weekend trip to Opryland and every time we go, we discover something new. A friend and I recently had the opportunity...
LEBANON, TN – Join us for great family fun and entertainment at the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair! 10 days of Rides, Fair Food and so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit! This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.
Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
The Extended Shop, a boutique offering plus-size clothing for women, has announced that its first storefront location will open Saturday, June 4, at Capitol View, the mixed-use, urban district in downtown Nashville. Amy Skerratt started The Extended Shop to fill the void in availability of plus-size clothing in the Nashville...
Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown inside or outside, there are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events including a link for a live music venue link.
The 22nd Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival will showcase the rich music history of Nashville’s Jefferson Street neighborhood through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, gospel, soul, and R&B. This annual event brings community members together to celebrate arts, music and food culture – featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community.
Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
As the Senior Director of Preservation and Education at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Rachael Finch uses the past to make an indelible mark on our future. From grassroots advocacy and grant-writing to archaeological digs, she leads efforts to resurrect local history and ensure the stories of our cultural landscape are told for years to come.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been part of Brentwood for nearly 200 years, but the city says a piece of local history has to be disassembled. It's a move that's brought on some pushback from those hoping such a familiar sight can be saved. The city says the deterioration is past that point.
Many are taking to the pool or the lake to beat the heat and are aware of the dangers of drowning, but some might not be aware of a situation called “dry drowning.”. Katie Neal is Health Educator for the Putnam County Health Department. She said that dry drowning is more common than people might think.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are in custody after police say they were involved in vandalizing over 150 headstones at cemeteries in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department made the arrests after they discovered over 150 headstone markers overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries on Saturday morning.
A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic Upper Broadway and will shake up the cocktail scene in Music City and beyond. She has a rhythm all her own. She has the most desired list of margaritas in the South – no, anywhere. She is gorgeous, elusive and underground. She is Pushing Daisies.
Former Metro Councilman Ludye N. Wallace is a candidate to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Brenda Gilmore. In making his announcement Wallace said: “I want to first acknowledge the numerous accomplishments of Senators Avon Williams, Thelma Harper and Brenda Gilmore. They dedicated themselves to always being champions for Nashville, our communities and our state.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville neighborhood is cleaning up after a messy situation on Thursday. Sewage backed up into multiple homes along the 3200 block of Cloverwood Drive due to an issue with a Metro sewage line. Will Butler said he first noticed something wrong with his sewer on...
Has captured the imaginations of so many songwriters and musicians. The state teems with natural beauty, history, and culture, not to mention mouthwatering cuisine. And the best way to experience all Tennessee has to offer is with the people you love. From outdoor adventures to kid-reviewed attractions, Tennessee has plenty...
