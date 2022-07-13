BLOCK PARTY at Villages of Murfreesboro

A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic Upper Broadway and will shake up the cocktail scene in Music City and beyond. She has a rhythm all her own. She has the most desired list of margaritas in the South – no, anywhere. She is gorgeous, elusive and underground. She is Pushing Daisies.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO