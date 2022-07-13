History of barbecue on display in Gibson County

Submitted by Brownsville-Haywood Co. Chamber of Commerce. Brownsville, TN— July 14, 2022 — Since 1912 the Brownsville -Haywood County Chamber of Commerce has led the way to unite, guide, support and speak for business, industry, agriculture, and quality of life issues for the people of Haywood County by sponsoring programs and activities which stimulate economic growth, promote civic pride, and encourage community development. Today the Board of Directors announced that Monique Merriweather has been named Executive Director. Sandra Silverstein, who has been Interim Director for the last six months will serve until July 31st and then will resume her role on the Board of Directors. Mrs. Merriweather employment with the Chamber of Commerce will commence August 1, 2022.
