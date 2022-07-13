ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Police investigate shooting with injuries in Southeast Rocky Mount

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

A shooting that wounded two people occurred in Southeast Rocky Mount, and police are asking for the public’s help solving this case.

Torie Whitaker, 36, and Tyquan Garrett, 28, were found wounded after officers about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Wednesday in a news release.

According to Jackson, officers en route were notified there was a shooting victim.

The responding officers saw a vehicle that was fleeing the scene and the officers, after conducting a stop, saw Whitaker had a gunshot wound, Jackson said.

Officers arriving at a residence saw Garrett had a gunshot wound, Jackson said.

Whitaker and Garrett were transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where they are both in serious but stable condition, Jackson said.

ShotSpotter is a system of sensors designed to detect, locate and alert police of gunfire in real time.

Word of the shooting began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

Police about 7:30 p.m. Saturday responded to a shooting with injury in the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive in the Meadowbrook area.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident initially occurred in the 1700 block of adjacent Windsor Drive.

Simon Battle and Brandon Bryant, both 18, were found to have been struck by the gunfire.

Jackson said in a news release Monday that Javen Jackson, 19, of Goldsboro, was located at his residence and arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigators determined that what led to the shooting in the Meadowbrook area was an illegal drug deal gone bad, Ricky Jackson said.

