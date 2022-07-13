Want the best Prime Day Instant Pot deal? This copper classic is the only one that matters

(Image credit: Ninja)

Instant Pots and other multi-cookers may be yesterday's news, but if you never got around to buying one, they're still great products, even if they are essentially just pressure cookers with about 500 buttons on the front. However, Ninja makes an excellent air fryer, which I use myself every day, and it also happens to be a multi-cooker, in the Instant Pot tradition, with 14 cooking functions in total. For Amazon Prime Day, not only is it £80 off but it's also in an Amazon-exclusive copper finish that is really rather funky. It's the number 1 seller on Amazon in the 'pressure cooker' category but it's also an exceptional air fryer and a steam oven and a slow cooker and… 11 other things. It's the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker OL650UKCP.

The best Prime Day deals include some great savings on the best air fryers, but there is no Instant Pot-style deal to beat this one. The 7.5 litre capacity is family friendly without the unit being absolutely enormous, and unlike other multi-cookers that double as air fryers, it does not require a second lid, that you have to store when not in use, and swop over when it is in use. We just gave it a T3 Award and that's cos I love it.

THE best Instant Pot deal of Amazon Prime Day (not from Instant Pot)

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid: £200, was £280 (opens in new tab)

The original version of this is pretty much my favourite thing I've been sent this year. It's an air fryer! It's a pressure cooker! It's a steam roasting oven! It's a slow cooker! It's… 10 other things. And available at Amazon only in this fetching copper finish, with £80 off its price. With a three-way switch to move between pressure cook, steam and air fry modes, it's easy to control and incredibly versatile. Built to last, too.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Ninja SmartLid Multi-cooker comes with multiple accessories for different styles of cookery

Find out why I love the Ninja Foodi MAX SmartLid multi-cooker range so damn much

… And the best Instant Pot deal of Amazon Prime Day (from Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker:

£56.99, was £89.99 |

(opens in new tab)

This stone cold classic Instant Pot is down to one if its lowest prices ever for Amazon Prime Day. With a 5.7-litre capacity and one-button access to its seven main cooking functions, this is the multi cooker that ruled the cookery world on social media… at least until air fryers came along. A great bargain at this price, despite being a veteran product now.

More of today's best Instant Pot deals

£77.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

£129.99

(opens in new tab)

£77.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

£120

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More of today's best multi cooker deals

Reduced Price

£99.99

(opens in new tab)

£91.56

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

£119.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

£229

(opens in new tab)

£199

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More of today's best air fryer deals

£44

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

£60.35

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

£119.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices