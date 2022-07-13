ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Time names Portland one of world’s ‘Greatest Places’

By Adriana Gutierrez
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time magazine has recognized Portland as one of 2022′s World’s Greatest Places, declaring it a city where “all are welcome.”. The City of Roses is among 50 cities and landmarks recognized for offering travelers with unique experiences, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. The destinations on the list are often places recovering...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 12

Christian Dunham
3d ago

I guess if you want to live in an antifa brownshirt war zone with burnt out buildings and with a comprehensive 1990s kosovo feel to it.

Reply(1)
18
Michael La Mont
3d ago

Fake News !!! The democrats have turned Portland Oregon into a CRAPHOLE !!! It used to be a beautiful city. But thanks to the democrats it has gone down hill fast !!!!

Reply
9
Fred Flintstone
3d ago

What a joke. Portland is so bad right now they should put a warning label on it like a pack of cigarettes.!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Makes “World’s Great Places of 2022” List by Time Magazine

Time Magazine has recognized Portland, Oregon as one of the World’s Great Places of 2022, in an article published this last week. Time gives credit to Portland for the city’s commitment to planet Earth, with new infrastructure for cyclists and walkers. As Time reports, The Earl Blumenauer Bicycle...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Flight from Portland to New Jersey makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) — A flight from the Portland International Airport to Newark, New Jersey had to make an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Restaurants

From dim sum to dosas, these are our favorite spots in the west burbs. Beaverton is the home of many things. Nike World Headquarters, a growing arts scene, a handful of nature parks that are perfect for hiking, and most importantly—an array of amazing food. We’ve already pointed you in the direction of the best food carts, but this list is all about the brick-and-mortar eateries. From a no-frills Korean favorite to a low-key Chinese go-to, here’s a list of the best restaurants Beaverton has to offer.
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Housing Inventory in Portland Is Rising: Which Quadrant Had the Biggest Spike?

What a difference a month makes. New numbers from the Real Estate Multiple Listing Service, or RMLS, show that there were more homes for sale in June in the Portland metro area than there have been at just about any point since June of 2020. The number of listings shot up from 2,782 in May to 4,109 in June, a rise that’s truly notable when you consider just how little inventory has been available in these parts for the past two years.
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Portland's homeless camp sweeps undermine the efforts of people seeking permanent housing.

Becky Lange had spent months building and maintaining the community vegetable garden at NE Dekum and 33rd Ave. Neighbors had donated planting containers and vegetable starts at the beginning of spring, and the late-June heatwave meant the garden was finally producing enough bounty to share. That’s why, on June 27, Lange held back tears as she surveyed the garden plot. Plants lay uprooted and wilting in the hot afternoon sun in a garden bed dimpled with hastily dug holes. The soil held imprints of now-missing stepping stones that had allowed Becky to reach her fledgling plants with a watering can. Nearby, shards of shattered glass from her homemade greenhouse lay scattered on the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

UO grad evolves his Cajun kitchen from a food cart to a restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. — Standing over a hot skillet, Randy Willhite sautés together shrimp, veggies, rice and his own blend of Cajun seasonings. "This is the secret to half my stuff right here," Willhite said, laughing while holding a plastic container with the hand written words, NOLA SPICE. "People think you can go to the store and buy New Orleans spices and herbs, and you can't," he said. "There’s too much salt and fillers."
PORTLAND, OR
