The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team led St. James 8-0 in the Division 2 Southwest Sub-State tournament Thursday night, then needed an extra inning to win 12-9. Jackson, seeded third from sub-district B, scored one run in the third inning and seven in the fourth for its 8-0 lead over sub-district C champion St. James.

JACKSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO