ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man: Costumed man arrested after robbery

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hj1tW_0genmUVa00

A Florida man dressed as Spider-Man was taken into custody Monday after allegedly robbing a 58-year-old woman.

Lequan Payne, 36, was wearing the black Spider-Man suit when the woman approached him to take a picture outside a local laundromat, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office .

The woman then did her laundry and was allegedly attacked by Payne as she left.


SEE IT: SNOOP DOGG BLAZES BIDEN WITH 'SLEEPY JOE OG' CANNABIS

Payne struck the victim in the head and then took at least $46 in cash, according to police.

Authorities arrived at the scene just prior to 11 p.m., and Officer Ricky Presno arrested Payne.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Payne is charged with robbery and resisting an officer without violence.

Comments / 1

Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Woman Arrested For Stabbing Husband

A Coral Springs woman was arrested after calling 911 to report she had stabbed her husband inside their home, court records show. Hillary Duarte, 43, of 1330 NW 87th Ave., called police on July 5 to say she had committed the stabbing and needed an ambulance sent to their residence.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

New details emerge in apparent murder-suicide in Tamarac that left mother dead

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have provided new details in an apparent murder-suicide that, they said, left a Tamarac mother dead and her loved ones devastated. Surveillance video captured Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers pulling into an townhome complex along the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, just...
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

2 Charged With Murder in Coral Springs Barber Shop Shooting

Two men responsible for shooting a man in his face at the High Def Barbershop in Coral Springs have been charged with murder, court records show. According to the Coral Springs Police Department, Trae Butler, 18, of Lauderhill, and Richard Fowler, 20, of Plantation, were arrested following the July 13 shooting at the barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wflx.com

3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach

Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said. Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida cop accused of using police computer to track woman down at her home

A Coconut Creek police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly using his police computer to track down a woman whom he wanted to meet at her house. Police Officer Scott Hysell, 41, is accused of using his police access to identify and meet the unidentified woman in October. According to the incident report, Hysell accessed the information “via a computer outside the scope of his ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Sleepy Joe
CBS Miami

Surveillance video captures snatch-grab crime in North Miami Beach

MIAMI - A crime of opportunity in North Miami Beach could have seriously injured a woman who was trying to sell her phone. Doorbell video captured the victim talking to a man who was going to buy her phone after she advertised it online.Video shows the suspect snatch the phone from her hand, then jump into a waiting car. She went after him.  "Before they took off, I grabbed him by the shirt and when he went inside the car, they just took off rapidly and the car ran over my left foot," the victim said. She does not want to...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Click10.com

Man granted bond following attack at UPS Store in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a violent attack that was caught on camera this week at a UPS Store. “Honestly, I thought he was going to shoot me -- that was the only thing going through my mind,” the victim said. “That was the only thing going through my mind -- not getting shot.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
tamaractalk.com

Family Raising Money For Funeral of Murdered Tamarac Woman

The family of a woman murdered in Tamarac Wednesday by a still-at-large killer has identified her as 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson and is raising money to help pay for her funeral. Hodgson, a popular bottle waitress in the Broward hospitality scene, was stabbed to death around 3 p.m. at an apartment...
TAMARAC, FL
850wftl.com

Local woman found dead in home under “suspicious circumstances”

TAMARAC, FL.– The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in an apartment under suspicious circumstances. The discovery was made at the Tamarac Villages apartment complex, along the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Shooting in Tamarac

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Tamarac Thursday morning. The shooting happened at a home in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded after receiving a 911 hang-up call and found the bodies of the man and woman.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Video shows suspects in several jewelry heists in South Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two women who are suspects in a series of jewelry thefts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Surveillance video shows them stealing from a kiosk at the Coral Square Mall, at 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs, police said. The kiosk...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Police Sergeant Who Targeted Women in His Custody Sentenced to Prison

A onetime Hialeah police sergeant who took a plea deal after he was alleged of taking advantage of and forcing sex acts on women in his custody has turned himself in to begin serving a three-year sentence. Jesus Menocal Jr. turned himself in to a federal prison in Pennsylvania over...
HIALEAH, FL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
67K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy