Not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man: Costumed man arrested after robbery

A Florida man dressed as Spider-Man was taken into custody Monday after allegedly robbing a 58-year-old woman.

Lequan Payne, 36, was wearing the black Spider-Man suit when the woman approached him to take a picture outside a local laundromat, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office .

The woman then did her laundry and was allegedly attacked by Payne as she left.



Payne struck the victim in the head and then took at least $46 in cash, according to police.

Authorities arrived at the scene just prior to 11 p.m., and Officer Ricky Presno arrested Payne.

Payne is charged with robbery and resisting an officer without violence.