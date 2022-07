When it came time to stack the tracks for Journey's new album Freedom, the group turned to a proven predecessor. "I used the Escape album to sort of model how we sequenced (Freedom)," the group's Jonathan Cain tells UCR, referring to the Diamond-certified 1981 album that marked his debut with the band and remains Journey's best-seller. Cain says he and guitarist Neal Schon, who co-produced Freedom with Narada Michael Walden, hashed the 15 songs into an order last December while in Las Vegas for Journey's Virgin Hotel residency, during "a morning well-spent" at a local recording studio.

