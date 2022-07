WASHINGTON – Just when Democrats seemed closer to reviving parts of President Joe Biden's stalled domestic agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin pumped the brakes Wednesday. The West Virginia Democrat – whose vote is critical for a bill the White House is waiting on – issued a blistering statement on soaring inflation, casting doubt about how far he's willing to go in a spending package. Without Manchin, the Biden administration's plans to address climate change, overhaul taxes and lower prescription drug prices hang in the balance.

