The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasingly important habitats for North Pacific right whales. The animals are among the rarest whales in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries estimates there are about 30 North Pacific right whales left in the world. Centuries of hunting, ship strikes, and entrapment in fishing equipment have badly harmed the species. They have been listed as endangered since 1973.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO