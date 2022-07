KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) - An alligator that escaped its owner’s yard is back home after some kids found it wandering on the street in a Wisconsin neighborhood. Some police officers in Kenosha have themselves a memory for a lifetime, a call they’ll likely never get again. Lt. Joseph Nosalik says they responded to the call of an alligator in the roadway.

