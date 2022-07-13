Orlando Brown Says Bow Wow Has Some Amazing Poo Na Na

ISean “Love” Combs, aka Diddy, got deep in his feelings on “Gotta Move On,” the song the hip-hop legend and mogul released on Friday (June 17.) While Diddy, 52, handed off most of the vocal work to Bryson Tiller on the track, the “Bad Boys For Life” rapper is all over the track, which details how “She don’t want my love / I guess I gotta move on / guess, I guess, I came a little too strong, I guess / She don’t want my love, I guess I got [to] move on I guess.” It’s unclear who Diddy or Bryson are singing about, but TMZ reports this is a “message to his ex” Cassie.
Comments / 0