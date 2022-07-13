ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Orlando Brown Says Bow Wow Has Some Amazing Poo Na Na

By No Limit Larry
power98fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Brown Says Bow Wow Has Some Amazing Poo Na Na. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry &...

power98fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
MENTAL HEALTH
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy Admits In New Song That He’s ‘Gotta Move On’ 4 Years After Breakup With Cassie

ISean “Love” Combs, aka Diddy, got deep in his feelings on “Gotta Move On,” the song the hip-hop legend and mogul released on Friday (June 17.) While Diddy, 52, handed off most of the vocal work to Bryson Tiller on the track, the “Bad Boys For Life” rapper is all over the track, which details how “She don’t want my love / I guess I gotta move on / guess, I guess, I came a little too strong, I guess / She don’t want my love, I guess I got [to] move on I guess.” It’s unclear who Diddy or Bryson are singing about, but TMZ reports this is a “message to his ex” Cassie.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Orlando Brown
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Discovers Chris Brown Doppelgänger In Europe: 'Am I High?'

Celebrity doppelgängers are the newest craze in Hip Hop culture, and Chris Brown is the next one in line to feel the lookalike effect. While vacationing in Croatia recently, Fabolous came across a Chris Breezy doppelgänger. The man had a clothing style similar to the R&B singer with tattoos to match. He even busted a few Breezy-esque dance moves, much to Loso’s delight.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!. "People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps. Theo Wargo/Getty Images. After taking a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarheels#Orlando Brown Says Bow#930am Nolimit Larry
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's Sister Says He's "All Smiles" These Days

Young Thug is in good spirits, according to his sister HiDoraah. Thugger's sister recently shared an update for fans after visiting the rapper in jail in Atlanta. HiiDoraah went on Twitter where she told fans that he's doing well and smiling. "Just seen Jeff... He's all smiles & positive energy," she wrote along with a spiderweb emoji, the hand heart emoji, and a prayer emoji. It seems to be similar to what Lil Baby said in early June after he chopped it up with Thugger.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid Goes In On 'Goofy-Ass' Rick Ross For Calling Him A 'Fraud'

Gillie Da Kid took aim at Rick Ross on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in response to a disparaging comment he allegedly made about him on social media. While interviewing multi-platinum producer Southside on Monday (July 11), the Philadelphia native ridiculed Rozay for doing “dumb shit” on social media and brought up his controversial past as a correctional officer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.
HIP HOP
mycolumbuspower.com

Ne-Yo Explains How Lucky Daye Fumbled The Play!

In a recent interview with the FAQ Podcast, Ne-Yo reveals how Lucky Daye fumbled the play on getting signed by him in the early 2000’s. According to Ne-Yo, at one point he was heavily considering signing Lucky Daye. The two had a working relationship, writing and creating music. Ne-Yo tapped in with Lucky Daye to work on the remix for hit song “Miss Independent.” Lucky Daye wrote the verse that ended up being recorded by the extremely talented Jamie Foxx.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 To Return With Performances By Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, And More

Click here to read the full article. It’s been three years since the last Lil Weezyana Fest took place, spearheaded by Hip-Hop vet Lil Wayne. Now it’s set to return this year in his hometown of New Orleans with an all-new lineup. Weezyana Fest is scheduled for August 27 and will be held at Champion’s Square. This year’s roster includes Hip-Hop rising stars Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, Rob 49 and more. Additional surprise guests will be announced and, of course, Weezy will be hitting the stage as well. President of Young Money, Mack Maine excitedly said in a statement:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy