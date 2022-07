The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died. Emergency responders from the Kenosha Police and Kenosha Fire departments were called to Pennoyer Beach east of the Pennoyer Park band shell for a report of an 8-year-old child struggling in the water shortly before 6 pm The girl was pulled to safety and was transported to an area hospital. This child survived.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO