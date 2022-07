When a team plays in a city known as "Titletown," they should be in the Super Bowl conversation every single year. The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of the Super Bowl conversation heading into 2022. The team has won 41 total games over the last three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards. The Packers have finished as a top 10 unit on offense and defense in each of the last two years. They have won the NFC North each of the last three years and have made two NFC Championship Game appearances. Of course, Green Bay is looking to make it to February for the first time in over a decade. That is exactly what a successful season would be for that team in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO