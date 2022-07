Albert Vann, an activist who fought for Black empowerment and a politician who served the people of central Brooklyn for almost four decades, died this week. He was 87. First he was an educator, and a central figure in the historic, racially-charged clash over local school control in the late ’60s. That led to community organizing and then elected office: 27 years in the state Assembly and 12 in the City Council.

