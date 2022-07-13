ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Roberts: Uvalde Video Released and the Police Respond￼

Cover picture for the articleJoe Cardinale, former NYPD Lt. Commander and FOX News Contributor, joined Rick...

KVUE

APD: Gunshots fired at The Domain NORTHSIDE, no one hurt

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting in North Austin. APD said Friday night that someone fired gunshots in a busy area of The Domain NORTHSIDE. Bullet holes were found in the side of Dr. Martens, which is one of the businesses on Rock Rose Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for Downtown Austin robbery that ended in murder

A man has been charged with murder for a Downtown Austin robbery earlier this month that escalated into a deadly shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez is charged with first-degree felony murder. It happened Sunday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Woman hurt in auto-ped crash near the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a woman was in the hospital after she was hit by a driver near the Domain early Saturday morning. APD said the crash happened at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing at 2:56 a.m. According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics took the adult...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Former Army soldier sentenced for assault on law enforcement officers

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Austin man was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers. According to court documents, on February 6, 2021, 29-year-old Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus becameintoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside a Fort Hood military barracks. The argument continued outside, when the […]
WACO, TX
KVUE

San Marcos man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2019 apartment parking lot murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Friday, 26-year-old An-Drew Stephen Jones was convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of Nicholas White in San Marcos. He'll serve a 65-year sentence. White, 22, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Uptown Square apartments on April 5, 2019. Witnesses on the scene said saw a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking on the scene while he was apparently waiting on someone.
SAN MARCOS, TX
texasstandard.org

Documentary on deadly San Marcos apartment fire seeks to bring answers to victims’ families

Nearly four years ago, Brian Kyle “BK” Frizzell lost his sister, Haley Frizzell, and roommate David Angel Ortiz to a fire that was deliberately set at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos. Haley, 19, was the youngest of five victims – along with Dru Estes, 20; Belinda Moats, 21; Ortiz, 21; and James Philip Miranda, 23 – who lost their lives on July 20, 2018.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Man pleads guilty to March 2020 murder in Round Rock

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On June 23, a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 17 year old in Round Rock in March 2020. Williamson County records show Gabriel Hernandez, who was also 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’ll get credit for 843 days or 2.3 years already spent in jail.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales man shot at local business

A Gonzales man was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot at a local automotive paint and body shop, the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies responded to a call at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday that an adult male had been shot at Jeff’s Paint Auto...
GONZALES, TX
KVUE

Kyle PD hosting free catalytic converter etching event on Saturday

KYLE, Texas — Due to widespread catalytic converter thefts, the Kyle Police Department has partnered with Dave's Kyle Auto & Diesel Repair to host a free etching event. The event will be held Saturday, July 16, at the auto shop located at 395 County Road 202 Suite 9B. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX

