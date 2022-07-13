Rick Roberts: Uvalde Video Released and the Police Respond￼

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Friday, 26-year-old An-Drew Stephen Jones was convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of Nicholas White in San Marcos. He'll serve a 65-year sentence. White, 22, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Uptown Square apartments on April 5, 2019. Witnesses on the scene said saw a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking on the scene while he was apparently waiting on someone.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO