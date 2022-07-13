CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS JULY 19 MEETING

Earlier today the Warroad American Legion baseball team defeated Red Lake County 5-4 in extra innings, and Stephen-Argyle defeated Crookston 4-3 with a walk-off win. The two teams then met tonight with the winner earning the #3 seed from the District 9 Division II North Sub-Section, and the loser being the #4 seed for next weekend’s District 9 Division II Sub-State Tournament. Just like the games earlier in the day, this one also featured a little bit of everything, and Warroad did just enough to outlast Stephen-Argyle for a 4-3 9-inning victory.
