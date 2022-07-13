CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS JULY 19 MEETING

After rain and uncertainty of if games would be played today, the Red Lake County Legion and Stephen/Argyle Legion baseball teams met in the first round of the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament on Saturday afternoon. All games were supposed to be played in Argyle today, but due to weather, games were moved to Roseau and Fosston, with this game being played in Fosston. The two teams went back and forth early in the game, but Stephen-Argyle used a 4 run fifth inning to pull away and win 7-2.

RED LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO