Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS JULY 19 MEETING

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, City of Crookston Zoning Administrator Greg Hefta announced...

CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOLD SUMMER CONCERT ON THURSDAY

The Crookston Public Library is pleased to invite the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Crookston Public Library on Thursday, July 21, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The outdoor concert will feature The Moving Parts band. All ages will enjoy vintage folk and Americana classics, country, and neo-folk tunes. Admission is free thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GYM FLOOR GETTING REDONE

Students and student-athletes returning to Crookston High School this fall will notice a new gymnasium floor this fall as the gym floor is being sanded and repainted this summer. Crookston High School Activities Director Nate Lubarski said that there isn’t anything wrong with the gym floor but that it just...
CROOKSTON, MN
ROSEAU’S HOT BATS TOO MUCH FOR CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 baseball team played in the first round of the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament on Saturday morning. Crookston received the #5 seed and played the #4 seed Roseau who only played four Division games and fell to the #4 seed even though they had a great High School Season that included a runner-up finish at the Class AA State Tournament.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston, MN
Crookston, MN
WARROAD OUTLASTS RED LAKE COUNTY IN EXTRA INNINGS IN DISTRICT 9 NORTH-SUB DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

The Red Lake County American Legion Baseball team suffered a loss yesterday to Stephen-Argyle in the first round of the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament. They were back in action today taking on top-seeded Warroad who also lost yesterday to Roseau. The two teams played an incredible game that had a little bit of everything, including extra innings, where Warroad was able to outlast Red Lake County and win the game 5-4.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
WARROAD WALKS OFF ON STEPHEN-ARGYLE AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Earlier today the Warroad American Legion baseball team defeated Red Lake County 5-4 in extra innings, and Stephen-Argyle defeated Crookston 4-3 with a walk-off win. The two teams then met tonight with the winner earning the #3 seed from the District 9 Division II North Sub-Section, and the loser being the #4 seed for next weekend’s District 9 Division II Sub-State Tournament. Just like the games earlier in the day, this one also featured a little bit of everything, and Warroad did just enough to outlast Stephen-Argyle for a 4-3 9-inning victory.
WARROAD, MN
STEPHEN-ARGYLE PULLS AWAY LATE FOR WIN OVER RED LAKE COUNTY IN AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

After rain and uncertainty of if games would be played today, the Red Lake County Legion and Stephen/Argyle Legion baseball teams met in the first round of the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament on Saturday afternoon. All games were supposed to be played in Argyle today, but due to weather, games were moved to Roseau and Fosston, with this game being played in Fosston. The two teams went back and forth early in the game, but Stephen-Argyle used a 4 run fifth inning to pull away and win 7-2.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN

