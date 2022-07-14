ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'The virus not done with us yet': Health officials warn of reinfection as BA.5 variant spreads

By Sarah Schulte
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33praO_0gen0sF300

Governor JB Pritzker is updating the state's executive order on the COVID pandemic.

Under the requirements now, long-term care facilities in areas with moderate transmission will have to test staff every week who are not up to date with COVID vaccinations.

Meanwhile, fears of a COVID resurgence are on the rise.

Downtown streets are busy again and the return to normalcy is what people want for their summer of 2022, but as the omicron BA. 5 variant now the dominant COVID strain, doctors warn people they should be worried about yet another pandemic wave.

"I know everyone is tired of this pandemic and everyone is tired of taking these precautions, but I assure you the virus not done with us yet and it will continue to evolve," said Dr. Jonathan Martin, a Cook County Health infectious disease specialist.

The virus has evolved into a strain that is highly transmissible. The latest strain, BA.5, can sidestep immunity from previous omicron infections and vaccinations, health officials say.

RELATED: 'COVID is not done with us': Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?

"There is some early data that suggests people who were infected with earlier variants of BA.1 are actually susceptible to being re-infected with this variant," said Dr. Egon Ozer, a Northwestern Medicine infectious disease specialist.

Because of reinfection rates, the White House COVID Response Team is strongly urging people to get boosted now rather than wait for an omicron-specific vaccine to possibly come out in the fall.

"For all people over 50, it's critical that you get a second booster. The data on this is very clear. For people under 50, the FDA is looking at that closely," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response coordinator.

Whether it is the fourth shot or third, the booster rates for those eligible have remained low for months. The national is rate is only 33%. In Illinois, it's a bit higher at 37% and Chicago is at 37.4%.

RELATED: Undercounted COVID cases leave US with a blind spot as omicron subvariant BA.5 becomes dominant

Doctors say that if people don't get vaccinated and boosted, the virus could mutate into something much more severe.

"Every time there's a new infection, there is a new opportunity for the variant to emerge and to change further, and we don't know what that change is going to be," Ozer said.

Doctors say that just because omicron and it's sub-variants have been less severe, it doesn't mean the next variant will be.

Infectious Disease experts say COVID has not reached the point where it's is comparable to a seasonal flu or cold. It remains 10 times more deadly than influenza and you can get COVID year round.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
UPI News

Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August

Moderna Inc. announced Wednesday that the revamped COVID-19 booster shot it has developed to fight Omicron and its subvariants should be ready for public use by August. The company has been making shots of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273.214, before getting regulatory approval so it can be ready to ship doses out for the fall and winter, when health experts worry that there could be another wave of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Seasonal Flu#Cook County Health#Ba#Northwestern Medicine
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Los Angeles Times

L.A. County coronavirus deaths rising fast as ultra-contagious BA.5 fuels infection wave

The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths reported in Los Angeles County has doubled over the last month — the first significant increase in fatalities since the winter surge. Over the last week, the nation’s most populous county tallied roughly 100 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total in three months. A month ago, the county was reporting about 50 deaths a week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Experts warn latest omicron variants can spread more easily outdoors

BOSTON -- As Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, some experts are warning that being outdoors may not provide as much protection as before. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly transmissible, some say as transmissible as measles, which is considered the most infectious viral illness in humans. With previous coronavirus variants, like alpha and delta, being outdoors provided good protection against infection, but with the newest Omicron subvariants, being at an outdoor event could be somewhat risky.  If you are high-risk or have close contact with someone who is high risk, wear a mask indoors, even if...
BOSTON, MA
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy