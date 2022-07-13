ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

3 Tips and Tricks on How you can Avoid Porch Pirates

By Ryder
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Prime day makes for some killer deals on those special ticket items you've been wanting, but what happens if it never shows up? Amazon says it was delivered but it's nowhere in sight. More than likely you've been a victim of a porch Pirate. Lucky for you, it's...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

5 Fast-Acting Detox Cleanses on Amazon for a Major Refresh

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever feel stuck in a rut...inside your own body? Like you just never quite feel energetic anymore, or you always feel bloated or you just crave feeling clean and rejuvenated. It happens from time to time, especially based […]
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Will a Home Garden Actually Save You Money on Groceries?

Effective gardening requires a significant time investment. The plants you choose will make a big difference in how much you save. You can grow some money-saving plants even in small spaces. A popular personal finance tip you hear a lot, especially when grocery costs go up, is that you should...
GARDENING
CNET

Get Ready for Your Next Summer Adventure: Save up to 50% Off REI Camping Gear

REI is running some crazy good deals right now. It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your old camping gear and get outdoors this summer. REI is offering up to 50% off camping gear and other fun items from now until July 25. You can also get up to 40% off kayaks and paddle boards as well as up to 30% off select clothing and footwear.
HOBBIES
CNET

Snag a Smart Home Starter Kit for Just $58 Today

If you don't have any smart devices in your home yet, but are curious about making the switch, Best Buy has got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, the tech retailer is offering $27 off a smart home starter kit that includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, and a 4-pack of GE Cync soft white smart bulbs, dropping the price down to just $58. Or, for $65, you can upgrade to the bundle with full color bulbs. Both deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Tieton, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
CNET

Use These Prime Day Deals to Get Your Dorm College-Ready for the Year

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. School will be back before you know it, and college students everywhere will need college-ready gear to make their dorms and campus apartments as comfortable as possible for the new year. If you're a college student or a parent shopping for one, and you want new kitchen essentials, you can check out this Prime Day sale on cookware, appliances and cutlery through the end of Prime Day today at 11:59 p.m, PT.
EDUCATION
yankodesign.com

This travel cutting board with a built-in knife cuts out the stress of food prep on the go

We’ve covered the EDC beat and the outdoor/travel beat for the past few decades and there’s one thing we realized doesn’t quite exist – The perfect compact chef’s knife and board combo. In fact, let me go two steps further and say that in the 20 years we’ve covered design as a whole, we’ve seen outdoor tents, campfires, lanterns, stools, furniture, cutlery even… but the one area that’s been grossly neglected is the outdoor-friendly cutting board. You’re probably accustomed to just carrying the cutting board and knife you’ve got in the kitchen to the outdoors, but I’m here to tell you that there’s a better way! The BA/CA Board is a compact, travel-friendly cutting board that’s perfect indoors and outdoors… because it also happens to have a chef’s knife docked right into it! The cutting board doubles as a sheath for your knife, making it safer and easier to carry outdoors, and if you’re not a travel-bug, The BA/CA Board works just as well in your indoor kitchen, conveniently organizing your knife and board together so you can easily begin meal prep in just seconds. Standing for Bring Anywhere and Cut Anything, The BA\CA Board shows how out-of-the-box thinking and clever attention to detail can create a novel solution that literally works for everyone, everywhere!
RETAIL
Business Insider

Prime Day 2022 mattress deals are only available for a few more hours — get up to $700 off Purple, Casper, and Sleep Number

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. With its large selection of can't-miss deals, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time to buy a mattress online. Prime Day deals are only available for a few more hours, running through tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, with some deals continuing beyond Prime Day.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Pick Up Store#Amazon Package Hub#Tieton Village Drug#Porch Pirates
thespruce.com

The Best Smart Blinds and Shades for Your Windows

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You can install a motorized, remote-controllable, and automatable version of nearly any type of blinds, shades, or other window treatment, providing invaluable levels of convenience and control of your home's lighting and privacy.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Crocs Amazon Prime Day deal: Save over half on the comfortable clogs

The final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is upon us with just hours left of the two-day bonanza. While you may have gone headfirst towards the big ticket items – coffee machines, mattresses, TVs, to name but a few – it’s now time to slow the pace and browse the more fun things on offer.Of course, we’re still seeing great deals drop on everything from laptops to alcohol and even fitness gear, but we’re getting really niche with this one, pulling out Crocs as one of the star buys.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWith over 50...
SHOPPING
CNET

Upgrade Your Front Door With Up to 47% Off Ultraloq Smart Locks

Many people are starting to invest in smart lights and smart speakers to make everyday tasks easier. However, one area homeowners tend to overlook when it comes to smart devices is a smart lock for their entry. Locks are one of the most basic security devices for homes, and with a smart lock, you can get increased security as well as daily convenience, because the advanced technology a smart lock offers saves time and effort when getting in or out the door.
ELECTRONICS
boardingarea.com

What to Pack: Take 1/4 of the Clothes, 1/2 the Money

“Pack 1/2 the clothes, twice the money,” Lee Abbamonte once said (see What to Pack: “Take 1/2 the Clothes, Twice the Money”). After years on the road, I have revised that and am now cutting both in half. Regarding luggage: thanks to embracing my Arabic musk, I have cut my luggage substantially. I am proud to say that on this trip my roller weighed 7lbs and my backpack weighed 4lbs. Regarding money, I am making a more conscientious effort to use points where possible. $100 per night for a hotel and $150 for regional flights add up quickly when I’m going for three weeks at a time. Similarly, I hope that my frugality leads to healthier choices leading to fewer dollars spent (see A Holiday of Healthy, Tipsy, on Budget: Basically Impossible).
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Make All of Your Lighting Smart for less than $7 a Bulb This Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the last year, I have made a concerted effort to turn my home into a smart one. I wanted to be able to control everything from a few different Alexa devices scattered around my home, or from the smart home hub on my Google Pixel. There are a lot of things you can buy to make your home smarter like thermostats and TVs but nothing is as cheap as fixing your lighting. These smart bulbs from GE are just $6.16 this Prime Day, making them the cheapest and easiest way to start your smart home experience.
ELECTRONICS
The Daily South

The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now, Starting at Just $20

Including markdowns on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, bedding, outdoor furniture, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is officially underway, and the 48-hour savings event features...
SHOPPING
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy