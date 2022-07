A British Armed Forces veteran’s educational resource has helped break down language barriers for Ukrainian refugees in schools across the UK, leaving them with “big smiles”.Called “Buddy Box”, the resource makes use of text, pictures and audio to translate languages including Arabic, Afghan Dari and Pashto, and recently Ukrainian, to English, and vice versa and was created by Veteran and entrepreneur Mark Hill, 52, from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.“The feedback has been amazing. Teachers have said to watch the young people’s expressions when they hear their own language in the classroom has been remarkable,” Mr Hill told the PA...

