Canada to play Qatar, Uruguay in World Cup warmups at Vienna

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.

The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27, both at Vienna.

Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 15 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

Canada has faced Uruguay just once, losing 3-1 at Miami in a February 1986 warmup for that year’s World Cup. The Canadian men have never faced Qatar.

Russia's information war expands through Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists, political analysts and other influential citizens 2,000 euros a month to post pro-Russian content online, a senior Bulgarian official revealed this month. Researchers also have uncovered sophisticated networks of fake accounts, bots and trolls in an escalating spread of disinformation and propaganda in the country. Similar efforts are playing out in other nations in the region as Russia looks to shift the blame for its invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing refugee crisis and rising prices for food and fuel. For Russia’s leaders, expansive propaganda and disinformation campaigns are a highly cost-effective alternative to traditional tools of war or diplomacy, according to Graham Brookie, senior director at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which has been tracking Russian disinformation for years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

