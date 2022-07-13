3 Tips and Tricks on How you can Avoid Porch Pirates

We’ve covered the EDC beat and the outdoor/travel beat for the past few decades and there’s one thing we realized doesn’t quite exist – The perfect compact chef’s knife and board combo. In fact, let me go two steps further and say that in the 20 years we’ve covered design as a whole, we’ve seen outdoor tents, campfires, lanterns, stools, furniture, cutlery even… but the one area that’s been grossly neglected is the outdoor-friendly cutting board. You’re probably accustomed to just carrying the cutting board and knife you’ve got in the kitchen to the outdoors, but I’m here to tell you that there’s a better way! The BA/CA Board is a compact, travel-friendly cutting board that’s perfect indoors and outdoors… because it also happens to have a chef’s knife docked right into it! The cutting board doubles as a sheath for your knife, making it safer and easier to carry outdoors, and if you’re not a travel-bug, The BA/CA Board works just as well in your indoor kitchen, conveniently organizing your knife and board together so you can easily begin meal prep in just seconds. Standing for Bring Anywhere and Cut Anything, The BA\CA Board shows how out-of-the-box thinking and clever attention to detail can create a novel solution that literally works for everyone, everywhere!

