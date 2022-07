The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO