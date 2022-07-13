ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Fry Day: What is the most sought-after fry in Kansas, according to Google?

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time of year again, a guilt-free excuse to enjoy salty, crispy deliciousness, all in the name of National French Fry Day.

In honor of the annual July 13 celebration, restaurants like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are even giving away fries . It’s worth remembering, however, that fries, like so many culinary staples in the U.S., often have their own unique, regional style.

The team at Google Trends looked at the most searched types of fries in 2022 and found that there were indeed differences by state.

By far, sweet potato fries were the most searched this year, including in Kansas, followed by carne asada fries and home fries.

Carne asada fries were most searched in western states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California, while home fries dominated in West Virginia and a handful of northeastern states.

Score free fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s for National French Fry Day

Steak fries dominated search in just two states, South Dakota and Arkansas. Truffle fries were tops in Florida and Mississippi.

(Credit: Google Trends)

When it comes to the sheer number of searches for “fries,” Nevada led all others, according to the team at Google, followed by Utah and Rhode Island.

There also seems to be increased interest in making one’s own French fries, as searches for “how to cut potatoes into fries” doubled in the past year.

And if you’re surprised at the popularity of sweet potato fries, you may want to brace yourself for the dipping sauces people have apparently been researching to pair with them: maple dipping sauce, aioli, marshmallow dip, sour cream and cinnamon dip, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Kansas energy customers stuck with bill after winter storm, cost may vary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas energy customers racked by sky-high energy costs during last year’s winter storm are now stuck with the bill.  Kansas Evergy Central customers will be paying back $122 million extra in a settlement approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). This will reflect on their bills as an additional $2.82 every […]
Special hunting applications open for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is accepting applications for the 2022-23 “Special Hunts” season. The KDWP’s “Special Hunts” include lands that are not normally open for unrestricted hunting. It includes KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas, city and county properties.
High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
'Value Them Both' constitutional amendment on abortion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found the Kansas Constitution‘s Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion, Kansas lawmakers put a constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot to change that language. The “Value Them Both” amendment could eventually lead to changes in abortion regulations in the state.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now active

KANSAS (KSNW) – On Saturday, July 16, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline officially transitioned to an easy-to-remember three-digit number, 988. Whether they’re dealing with a mental health or substance abuse emergency or know someone who is, the new 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will route callers to a local crisis specialist trained to address […]
