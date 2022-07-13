ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies in possible drowning on Sebago Lake in Standish

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice searching for suspect after man hurt while trying to stop car theft. Derek...

www.wfsb.com

The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after ‘heartbreaking’ tractor collision on Bury farm

A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

School bus crashes into Norwood restaurant

NORWOOD -- A school bus crashed into a Norwood restaurant on Saturday night. Police responded to the Chateau on Boston Providence Highway around 10 p.m. The school bus was lodged on the front steps and into the restaurant. One person was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus. The building was evacuated and gas and electricity were shut off. Police blocked off the area while waiting for a building inspector. 
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Motorcyclist killed in Bellingham after crash with another car

BELLINGHAM - A man riding his motorcycle was killed after a crash involving a car in Bellingham on Saturday.Bellingham Police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street.The name of the motorcyclist has not been released yet.The person driving the car was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center. The injuries of that driver are not known at this time.As of Saturday night, the crash is still under investigation.
BELLINGHAM, MA
#Sebago Lake#Drowning#Standish#New Britain#Accident#Ct
CBS Denver

Missing person found dead in Summit County woods

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious. Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5. A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body. Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased. 
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Boston

5 hurt when car plunges off Onset Beach embankment

The car struck a tree early Friday before tumbling 30 feet down to shrubbery near the beach area. Five people were injured in Onset early Friday when their car hit a tree and plummeted down a 30-foot embankment onto the beach. The single-car accident happened around 5 a.m. near 181...
WAREHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
BBC

Conwy: Family tributes to woman who died paddleboarding

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died while paddleboarding off the north Wales coast have paid tribute to her. North Wales Police confirmed Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, died after a group of three people got into difficulty in the River Conwy estuary. Emergency services were called to the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Intoxicated’ pilot lands on highway after plane runs out of fuel

A pilot believed to be intoxicated performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri. The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, KMBC reported. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning.Authorities have said that the pilot was the only person on the plane. The highway patrol’s initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the plane...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield Phish concert, owners charged

MANSFIELD – Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during the Phish concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Thursday night. Mansfield Police said Charlie, Lucky, and Lulu were removed from hot cars that did not have adequate ventilation or water. They were taken to a veterinarian to be checked out and are in good health. The dogs are staying at the Mansfield Animal Shelter and their owners will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court to face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat.The temperature just before the concert started was over 80 degrees with high humidity.Ahead of the second Phish show Friday night, police put up electronic signs reminding concertgoers to not leave pets in their cars. "Bad owners will go to the pound!" one sign said. The names of the dog owners were not released. 
MANSFIELD, MA
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Desperate search for two-year-old girl and her parents who were reported missing after they didn't return from a camping trip in Maine over a week ago

Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
PHILLIPS, ME

