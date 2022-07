I want to say congratulations to the Muscatine High School girls softball team on advancing to the state tournament! By the time you read this, the girls would have already played their first-round game against Pleasant Valley (the first game was Monday, July 18 at 1 p.m.). What you need to know is that as I’m writing this column, it’s Thursday, July 14, and while sometimes I think I can predict the future, sadly, my powers are just not there yet. I will say that I firmly believe our Muskies will have defeated PV and are on the path to winning the state championship!

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO