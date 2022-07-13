Julio Rodríguez, Mariners rookie All-Star, added to Home Run Derby field

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave’s balk with the bases loaded allowed Wilmer Flores to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants held off Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday night. Gustave replaced Brent Suter (1-3) with two on and two outs. After hitting Evan Longoria with a pitch to load the bases, Gustave got ahead of Mike Yastrzemski and had a 1-2 count when home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called a balk as a sold-out Oracle Park crowd roared. “It looked like there was a little flinch there,” Yastrzemski said. “Obviously it’s not the most exciting way to win but we’ll take any win we can.” Some Giants players were unsure about the call. Several Brewers players watched replays in the clubhouse afterward and shook their head in disagreement.

