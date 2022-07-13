ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners rookie All-Star, added to Home Run Derby field

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now know six of the eight sluggers in this year’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, with a new kid on the block throwing his hat into the ring on Wednesday. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez announced on social media that he’ll swing for the fences next Monday, July...

ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
The Associated Press

Bases-loaded balk in 8th helps Giants edge Brewers 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave’s balk with the bases loaded allowed Wilmer Flores to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants held off Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday night. Gustave replaced Brent Suter (1-3) with two on and two outs. After hitting Evan Longoria with a pitch to load the bases, Gustave got ahead of Mike Yastrzemski and had a 1-2 count when home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called a balk as a sold-out Oracle Park crowd roared. “It looked like there was a little flinch there,” Yastrzemski said. “Obviously it’s not the most exciting way to win but we’ll take any win we can.” Some Giants players were unsure about the call. Several Brewers players watched replays in the clubhouse afterward and shook their head in disagreement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

