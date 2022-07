Jersey City residents officially have a newly redesigned community space to enjoy. After years of planning and many renovation efforts started in 2021, the city recently unveiled its finished Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. In total, the project cost $7 million. The new space is centered around community, and thanks to new shops, restaurants, bars, and even a concert stage, it is able to increase foot traffic and bring residents together in a renovated outdoor space.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO