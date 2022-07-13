Try These 3 Resistance Band Exercises To Help Improve Your Deadlift

Piranka

The biggest disadvantage with banded exercises is after a certain point, they stop getting you stronger. They only come so thick and stretch so far before the possibility of breaking. A breaking band might seem funny in a workout fail video, but when it’s coming at you — not so much.

But when resistance bands are programmed intelligently as deadlift accessory exercises, they can help improve your strength and technique by working on weaknesses in parts of the deadlift by providing extra assistance or resistance. The main advantage of bands is they DON’T rely on gravity for resistance, so you can perform a variety of exercises at different angles and bands can be added to a lot of free weight exercises.

Using bands for deadlift accessory exercises is a great way to add variety to your programming and give your joints a break from the constant pounding of gravity. Here we’ll explain some common deadlift weaknesses and 3 banded exercises to strengthen and improve your deadlift.

3 Common Deadlift Weaknesses

When you want to get better at deadlifting, you need to deadlift more, but sometimes this will only take you so far. Working harder is great, but so is working smarter because when you’re training with heavier weights, little tendencies creep into your deadlift that is not noticeable when lifting lighter weights. If you keep hammering away at it, then it’s only a matter of time before frustration rises and injury risk increases.

And you don’t want either of those. And even if your technique is spot on, there may still be some common “weaknesses” that can occur when pulling heavy.

Lifters who lack lockout strength with heavier weights tend to extend their lower back and not their glutes. If you like to crush your spine, then by all means lockout with your lower back. I’m sure everything will be fine. Pulling slow off the floor: The longer you spend at the bottom of your deadlift means a loss of energy for the rest of the lift and a chance your lower back will get angry at you.

The longer you spend at the bottom of your deadlift means a loss of energy for the rest of the lift and a chance your lower back will get angry at you. Lack of upper back strength: This results in rounding of the spine and the bar drifting away from the body. Both are no-no’s for most lifters if you dislike lower back pain.

3 Banded Exercises To Improve Your Deadlift

If you find any of the above happening to you or you want to improve your deadlift strength and technique, the following 3 resistance band exercises will help.

Half-Kneeling Split-Stance Pallof Press

Half-kneeling Split Stance Pallof Press

Pallof presses are awesome, and this variation is no exception. Performing Pallof Presses before deadlifting will help “prime” your core muscles like plyometric push-ups before benching to provide the tension necessary to protect your spine.

Plus, with the spilt stance providing an active stretch on the adductors, you get added hip mobility benefits too.

How it helps: The adductors play a vital role in flexing/extending the hip and if they’re “tight,” hip mobility becomes a problem. This exercise fires up your glutes and gives your adductors an active stretch to help improve their mobility.

How to do it: Secure a resistance band six to 12 inches from the floor. While in the tall kneeling position, grip the band with both hands and get side on to the anchor point. With tension in the band, straighten the leg closest to the anchor point, feeling a stretch you’re your adductors. Hold the band by your sternum, press out, and in while keeping the torso front on.

Programming suggestion: The goal is not to fatigue your core muscles before deadlifting but to prime them. Doing 15 to 30 seconds per side is a great start. For example:

1A. Half-kneeling Split Stance Pallof Press: 15 to 30 seconds on each side

1B. Deadlift variation: 3 to 5 reps.

Squat Stance Deadlift with Horizontal Band Resistance

Horizontal Band-resisted RDL

Lat and upper-back strength play an important role when deadlifting from the floor. Keeping them both engaged keeps a straight bar path and a neutral spine. The horizontal resistance with this variation encourages a tight starting position, forcing you to pull the slack out of the bar and keeping the barbell close to the body during the concentric and eccentric contraction.

How it helps: If you have trouble keeping your lats and upper back tight when pulling heavy, this is for you.

How to do it: Secure a looped band low and loop the band around the middle of the bar before your put plates on. Stand 12 to 18 inches away from the bar, perform a hip hinge, grab the bar with an overhand grip and pull to your shins. Get tight and perform a deadlift to stand up straight. This is your starting position. Perform your RDL as normal, keeping the barbell close to the body.

Programming suggestion: Do this on the upper body, squat days, or replace your regular deadlifts if you’re having trouble staying tight. If you like to fry your hammies and upper back, try this superset.

1A. Band resisted deadlift: Six to 12 reps (use 70-80% 1RM)

1B. Hamstring curl variation: Eight to 12 reps

How To Perform The Band Resisted Broad Jump

Resistance Band Broad Jump

Broad jumps build leg strength and explosive power in the horizontal plane much like the conventional deadlift to help improve speed from the floor and lockout strength. The resistance band broad jump improves the reaction time of fast-twitch muscle fibers to increase speed and strength because the leg and core muscles need to contract quickly to generate maximal force with each jump.

How it helps: They’re helpful with knee injury prevention because when you emphasize a soft landing with each jump. This helps reduce the strain on your knee and hip joints because the band slows down your landing.

How to do it: Secure a looped band at hip height. Step inside the band and secure it around your waist. Walk forwards until you feel a stretch in the band. Hinge back until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings and jump forward as far as you can, finishing upright. Walk back slowly and reset and repeat.

Programming suggestion: Let your jumping distance and ‘pop’ determine how many reps you do. Perform after your warm-up and before your strength training because power exercises like this are best performed when you are fresh for maximum effectiveness. For example:

1. Resistance band broad jump: Four to six reps

Rest 1 to 2 minutes and perform a total of 2-3 sets