With the latest $100 million deposit into the Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund, Illinois now has more than $850 million in the bank to weather potential economic turbulence. Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly worked together to ensure the state would have a record $1 billion in the account this fiscal year, and today Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza announced the deposit of $100 million of that commitment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO