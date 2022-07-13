MWRA bid numbers OP-339, W344

EveryThing Crisp LLC, we would like to cordially invite you to our 5th Annual Crisp White Recognition Gala and “Summer Ball”. Over the past 10 years EveryThing Crisp has coordinated multiple annual events in Boston, South Shore, North Shore, and even Providence, Ri. Everything Crisp has hired over 50 businesses for services such as entertainment, staffing, marketing, and art. The purpose of our annual Crisp White gala is to provide recognition to businesses owned by minorities especially those of Black and Brown descent. Some of these individuals have been impacted by laws put in place to impede one’s progress in ADI locations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO