Noah Schnapp has apologised to Doja Cat after he shared their private messages. The 'Stranger Things' star has told how he said sorry to the 26-year-old rapper after he shared a screenshot of their DMs, in which she asked him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, on TikTok, but she was "totally OK with it" after he apologised.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO